PrimaDollar eyes partnerships with Indian logistics companies

According to IBS Intelligence, the company is already in discussions with some players, both global and local, in that segment, said its founder without naming any and added that global trend suggests that the trade finance segment will merge with logistics in the coming months.

Maersk, the shipping company, made a move into the world of trade finance after having invested in a German technology platform Modifi that provides digital import and export finance solutions for SMEs. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Incomlend, an invoice finance platform, has launched a new platform called Shipfin Trade Finance to provide trade finance services to clients of shipping and logistics group CMA CGM across 160 countries.