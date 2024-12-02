Previse, Pagero to embed InstantPay early payment technology

The partnership will see Pagero roll out Previse’s early payment capabilities to its customers, giving suppliers on the Pagero network the option of a ‘pay me now’ button as soon as they generate an invoice. Using artificial intelligence trained on billions of pounds worth of invoice data, Previse’s InstantPay platform makes a smart assessment of whether invoices will be paid. Previse then unlocks bank capital to pay suppliers, instantly. Pagero’s platform, which digitises document flow between buyer and supplier, provides a ready set of data points upon which InstantPay operates.

The past 18 months have shone a light on the need for robust supply chains, underpinned by fast and easily accessible B2B payments. Previse is currently expanding its range of embedded early payments solutions to platforms and corporates globally, making it easy for end-users to choose when they get paid.