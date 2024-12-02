Previse fintech startup raises GBP 2 mln

Led by Hambro Perks alongside Founders Factory, the funding round will help the company develop its proprietary AT platform which it says can support instant payments between large corporates and SMEs.

Previse works by instantly analysing an issued invoice and uses its AI system and data points to determine how likely a corporate buyer will be to eventually pay a supplier’s invoice.

The startup’s system provides a score to funders, including banks and asset managers, who can then pay the supplier on the buyer’s behalf.

In raising the funding, Previse becomes another tech startup looking to apply AI and machine learning techniques to a sector that is ripe for disruption.