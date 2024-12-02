pretix partners with Nordigen

pretix provides firms in the event industry with a one-stop solution for all their ticketing needs. Their features include an ecommerce platform, a point-of-sale application, access control systems, and a self-service backend. As part of their platform’s ecommerce payment options, pretix allows its clients to connect directly to their own bank accounts in order to receive payments.

The pretix and Nordigen collaboration enables pretix to connect to client bank accounts, allowing event organisers to keep track of transactions and payments.