Presidio Bank partners with FTNI for integrated receivables

The partnership delivers Presidio Bank and its business banking clients with the ability to replace legacy siloed receivables solutions with integrated receivables solutions that can accept, process, and post any payment method, from any payment channel, all on a single Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

As a result of this new partnership, Presidio Bank will gain the ability to deliver its business banking clients with modular, integrated receivables processing solutions including advanced Remote Deposit Capture (RDC), lockbox processing solutions, online payments, single and recurring ACH & credit card payments, mobile payments (mobile RDC, ACH & CC), and robust electronic invoice presentment and payment (EIPP) options – all powered by FTNI’s ETran platform.

ETran has helped companies to automate and streamline the entire accounts receivables (AR) lifecycle—from invoice presentment and payment acceptance, to remittance matching and back-office cash application and posting—all on a single platform. All payment information and data is processed and stored on ETran’s fully compliant – PCI, HIPAA, SSAE 16 and more – cloud-based platform.

ETran’s integrated, modular design is configured based on customer’s unique business needs to enable the automation of AR processes and workflows—helping organisations streamline AR operations from a single solution. A ‘plug-n-play’ platform, ETran works with existing banking and merchant processor relationships and supports integration (batch or real-time) with any back-office accounting/ERP system.