Premium Technology partners Blitz to bring SCF solutions to Vietnam

Under the terms of the partnership, Premium is set to bring its supply chain finance solutions, FinShare, to Vietnam.

Premium Technology is a US provider of supply chain finance (SCF) software solutions for the global banking community. Its web based FinShare platform provides modules for supplier finance (reverse factoring), receivables financing, factoring, purchase order to pay (PO2Pay), asset based lending (ABL), risk participation, bank payment obligation (BPO) and document preparation (DocPrep). FinShare solutions are SWIFT certified.

Blitz is a provider of financial technology in Vietnam. As a partner of the SWIFT wire transfer network in the country since 2005, Blitz has existing relationships with more than 50 Vietnamese banks and securities firms.