Prelim introduces framework technology to connect financial institutions to technology company





According to the official press release, community financial institutions have been challenged to create thousands of lines of code to connect disparate technology systems within an institution’s technology stack. With its recent enhancements, Prelim provides bankers with a process that helps to achieve these connections and offers control over their institutions’ digital banking ecosystems.

For financial institutions using Prelim, the platform can serve as a connector between a bank or credit union’s core system and its mobile banking, digital account opening, commercial banking, treasury management, or any other supplemental technology that plays a role in the customer journey.