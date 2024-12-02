Prelim integrates with Q2's digital banking platform

Q2 Holdings specializes in digital transformation solutions for financial services. This integration allows financial institutions to utilize Prelim's deposit platform in conjunction with Q2's Digital Banking Platform.

Through the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions can purchase Prelim's services and offer them via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. Prelim enhances the account opening process by eliminating repetitive data entry, enabling existing customers to quickly open new accounts using single sign-on, which auto-fills their information and reduces processing time.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator is part of the Q2 Innovation Studio, designed for financial services companies that use the Q2 Software Development Kit (SDK) to integrate their technology into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This initiative allows financial institutions to collaborate with these partners, acquire their solutions, and rapidly deploy standardized integrations to their clients.





Prelim’s platform aims to facilitate real-time customer enrollment, which is considered essential for deposit growth. The partnership with Q2 is intended to streamline the account opening process for consumers and businesses.

Additionally, Q2 has expressed enthusiasm for welcoming Prelim into its Partner Program, indicating that financial institutions can now offer Prelim's account opening solutions to their customers through Q2’s platform.





About the companies

Prelim focuses on enhancing the customer experience for financial institutions by automating processes related to application, review, processing, underwriting, and servicing. The company collaborates with banks like Axos Bank, City National Bank of Florida, and Banc of California to digitize the customer journey, aiming to automate operations for improved service delivery.

Q2 Holdings provides digital transformation solutions for financial services globally, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs. The company enables its clients to deliver comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for various customer segments.