PPRO integrates Gojek's GoPay e-wallet onto its platform

With the addition of GoPay to the payments mix, PPRO’s partners can offer Indonesian consumers the option to pay with most of the payment methods found in the country, including BNPL Kredivo, and paytech DOKU, and e-wallets Jenius Pay, OVO and LinkAja.

In 2021, PPRO announced that it had achieved unicorn status after raising USD 180 million from Eurazeo Growth, Sprints Capital, and Wellington Management. In early 2022, PPRO announced the acquisition of Alpha Fintech, a next-gen payments technology company, in a deal that will expand PPRO’s offering, and strengthen its presence and networks in the Asia Pacific, allowing it to offer end-to-end digital payments infrastructure.