PPRO, Inpay partner to deliver international bank transfers for merchants

Through the PPRO Group, Inpay will enable merchants to send and receive local funds in more than 45 countries, with the rest of the world covered by Inpay’s SWIFT membership.

Inpay’s solutions will be offered alongside alternative electronic payment options including iDEAL, SEPA Direct Debit and SOFORT Banking in a market forecasted to make up to 20% of total European payments by 2020, according to a report in 2014 from the market research company yStats.com.