PPG Industries adopts Order2Cash solution from Anachron

Provider of e-invoicing solutions for the B2B and consumer markets Anachron will supply PPG Industries Refinish EMEA with a document processing platform, adapted to PPG’s own internal workflows. All invoice related documentation will be generated, distributed and tracked through to payment within the platform.

The solution will also enable PPG to deliver documents to its customers in a variety of ways, from data uploads into an accounting package, as an attached PDF in an e-mail, or on paper.

Headquartered in the US, PPG Industries operates in approximately 80 countries around the globe.

Earlier this month, Anachron has launched its Order2Cash solution. This SaaS solution connects different areas of the order to cash cycle by combining e-invoicing services, e-payments services, e-credit management services, e-document workflow services and e-contract signing services.