PowerCred, Ayoconnect partner for Open Finance in South East Asia

Ayoconnect and PowerCred’s collaboration is driven by their shared mission of effectively extending the benefits of Open Finance to financial service providers and small businesses.

By integrating into Ayoconnect’s API network, PowerCred is able to establish its business credibility and payment patterns. With access to recurring payments insights, PowerCred would be able to establish payment patterns for small businesses such as late payments, missed payments, and advance clearance of bills.

This collaboration also allows PowerCred to create a fair assessment of payment behaviour by small businesses through various insights.