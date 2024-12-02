Postnord Stralfors and Tink enter Open Banking payments partnership

PostNord Strålfors is part of PostNord Group, a provider of parcel and logistics services to, from, and within the Nordic region. Tink’s payment initiation technology will allow PostNord Strålfors to add Open Banking-powered payments to its Nordic omnichannel offering.

With the new partnership, Strålfors and Tink will seek to transform how invoices are paid and handled in the Nordics. The aim is to create a superior user experience by improving the payments process for consumers, reducing the time and effort it takes for people to stay on top of their finances. At the same time, it also reportedly ensures simplicity and cost efficiency for the company or invoice sender receiving the payment.