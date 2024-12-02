PostFinance becomes a new shareholder of wikifolio.com

With this announcement, the company aims at becoming an important player in the Swiss banking world, the European online platform for trading ideas for asset managers being selected as a partner for development.

PostFinance serves around three million clients, of which 1.7 million being online customers. They have access to their finances all the time and can thus manage financial transactions independently from anywhere.

wikifolio.com started operating in Germany in 2012, followed by the entry into the Austrian market in 2013. Since March 2015, it is also available to Swiss investors and traders. Users can build up their track record in sample portfolios, including trading in Swiss francs. The currency for investments in certificates is currently Euro, the company working on a solution to note the secured financial products in Swiss Francs.