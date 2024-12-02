Postepay partners with Western Union to enable cross-border payments

The move integrates Western Union into the Postepay App benefiting more than seven million of Postepay Evolution customers.

The customers can fund the payments using their card or account and payout via Western Union’s Global Retail Network.

A unit of Poste Italiane, Postepay operates as an Italian Electronic Money Institution (EMI). It counts on around 20 million of prepaid cards, seven million Postepay Evolution cards and 4.8 million of digital wallets in use.