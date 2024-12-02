PostePay partners with Volante Technologies

The partnership is aimed at enhancing the Poste Italiane Group’s payments modernization programme, including its open banking platform, enabling instant payments and providing a new gateway to traditional interbank networks.

Volante’s VolPay cloud-native microservices architecture will allow Poste Italiane, which is part of the Poste Italiane Group, to support current and future payment rails. The resulting end-to-end payments processing infrastructure will allow new customer experience and services for over 14 million Poste Italiane accounts.

As part of its ‘Deliver 2022 strategy’, Poste Italiane is expanding its network of partnerships on a global scale. As part of this strategy, Poste Italiane already launched partnerships in digital wealth management, open banking, premium home delivery services and long-haul road transportation.

The partnership with Volante Technologies will further enable the development of new products, like Codice Postepay QR code solution. In line with the Group’s strategy, PostePay’s first goal is to inform and guide changes in consumer habits, accelerating Italy’s transformation from cash to digital payments.



