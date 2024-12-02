Post Office offers cash deposits from Monzo customers

Post Office has welcomed Monzo into its banking framework to further expand its Everyday Banking services with the introduction of cash deposit facilities for Monzo customers across all Post Office branches nationwide.











Easy cash deposit access across the UK

This new service introduces an additional, convenient, and accessible way for Monzo customers to deposit cash. With cash payments increasing for the first time since 2014, according to the press release, the nationwide coverage of the Post Office means 99% of the UK population live within three miles of a branch and 90% live within one mile, so everyone has ready access to cash services.

The service is now live so all personal and business banking Monzo users can conveniently deposit cash into their accounts at any Post Office branch using their debit card and have the money available in their account instantly.

Representatives from Post Office said they are happy to welcome Monzo as another partner in their Banking Framework, helping ensure more UK banking customers than before can access essential cash services in any Post Office branch. They continuously strive to evolve and expand their service, ensuring that customers have easy access to essential financial services within their own community.