Posh and Glia partner to help TwinStar Credit Union with its member service





The credit union plans to leverage Posh’s chatbot on its website and mobile app to respond to member inquiries about branch hours, ATM locations, routing numbers, and others. When more difficult inquiries occur, Posh’s chatbot will transfer interactions to contact center representatives through Glia’s live chat.

Through leveraging Posh’s chatbot, TwinStar will be able to automate responding to member questions which will allow their contact center representatives to focus on other inquiries. In addition to responding to inquiries, TwinStar also plans to leverage Glia to help members complete transactional functions.