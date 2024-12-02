PortX, eXate partner to boost data security and compliance

Through this collaboration, PortX, a pioneer of the Integration-Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS) and eXate aim to enhance financial data security and regulatory compliance across the banking sector, emphasising on data protection for FIs’ increasingly complex data ecosystems.





More about the partnership between Portx and eXate

The partnership will see PortX integrating eXate’s data protection platform into its robust IPaaS solution, allowing financial institutions to benefit from a powerful toolset for comprehensive data security and compliance management. This will address the pressing need for enhanced data protection across the financial industry, enabling institutions to securely manage sensitive information while adhering to global data protection standards and regulations.

eXate’s platform focuses on inter-joined data privacy, data protection, data residency, and access controls, protecting data at rest, data in motion, as well as data in use. In other words, eXate implements and applies data privacy by default, helping organisations of all sizes easily access their data, while minimising the risk of malicious interventions, including data leakage, misuse, and non-compliance.

Moreover, by integrating eXate’s data protection platform into PortX’s IPaaS solution, financial institutions will be able to capture policies, implement robust protection measures accordingly, and automatically classify data. This aims to ensure that sensitive information remains protected at all costs and regulatory requirements are met easily.

Ultimately, the partnership will create a secure and compliant financial ecosystem for FIs to benefit from.

About PortX

Focusing on financial services infrastructure that delivers open access to core data, PortX’s is an integration technology platform that aims to enable rapid project delivery, innovation, and excellent customer experience. It also helps institutions empower their teams to connect to fintech partners and real-time payment networks, including ACH, Fedwire, Mojaloop, or Zelle.





About eXate

Headquartered in the UK, eXate’s solutions automate the access to data by enforcing policies at a granular data level, down to individual records and data attributes. By applying the Principles of Least Privilege, the company can automatically enforce data policies and control the flow of sensitive data inside a firm and across geographic borders.