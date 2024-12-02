Portfolio management platform for women finmarie has launched an app

In addition to concrete portfolio proposals, the startup also offers users tutorials and learning videos on financial education. After answering a few introductory questions, users receive a specific portfolio recommendation that is tailored to their personal goals. A selection of different investment tools is offered to implement the portfolio recommendation and start investing.

With the finmarie app, users can build up their financial knowledge with the help of various modules with short text and video formats. Depending on the level of knowledge, the basics of investing are explained, or for advanced users topics such as real estate investments, cryptocurrencies, or start-up investments are offered. In addition to the active exchange within their own community, users can also look at the portfolios of finmarie founders and other women who are already investing. If necessary, personal financial coaching can be booked directly via the app with one of the finmarie financial experts.

According to a finmarie representative, it is important to make women more financially independent and to make it easier for them to access the financial market. In addition to the app, the product portfolio also includes various roboadvisors, classic financial coaching, and other offers in the field of financial education. The finmarie app is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.