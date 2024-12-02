POPin Video Banking Collaboration partners with CalCom Federal Credit Union

The company created the concept of video banking in 2008 and now POPin as the completion of that vision.

With the integration of POPin, members of CalCom can work one-on-one with financial service representatives to manage their finances, whenever they’d like and from wherever they may be.

POPin Video Banking Collaboration is a solution that enables face-to-face video chat and simultaneous collaboration between financial institutions and their customers across all digital channels.

Through this technology, members can access branch services and complete nearly all banking needs via the web, personal devices, or branch-based video, removing the need for either party to be in a physical branch or office.

POPin Video Banking Collaboration’s Customer Communication Center plugs into the backend of existing systems, providing financial institutions the tools to serve their members with communication and analytics.

The platform can also supplement internal branch communications, staff meetings and training sessions though face-to-face mobile video connection and collaboration.