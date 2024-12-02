POP Bank partners with Crosskey





POP Bank anticipates that it will introduce the new core banking system during 2025. The cooperation agreement has no immediate effect on the daily banking services offered by the bank.

The POP Bank Group is a Finland-based financial group that has 21 POP Banks, a digitally operating non-life insurance services P&C Insurance Ltd, the central credit institution Bonum Bank Plc, and the central institution POP Bank Centre coop.

Crosskey is a provider of financial sector IT solutions. Its systems already serve more than 3.5 million end-customers.