Polygon and Techstars develop Web 3.0 accelerator programme

Techstars London powered by Polygon wants to combine the expertise of the blockchain protocol, with Techstars’ ability to connect founders to experienced mentors who match their needs, provide customised educational programming useful to startup growth and facilitate access to capital for each entrepreneur.

Participating founders in the 13-week accelerator will receive personalised programmes aimed at developing their businesses, including one-to-one mentoring from industry experts and investor networking opportunities. The programme will conclude with a demonstration day where founders debut their businesses to the wider Techstars community of potential investors, government and other local ecosystem experts, media, and others.











Techstars’ London Q1 2023

The Q1 cohort will focus on startups that use Web 3.0 technologies such as blockchain, crypto, and NFTs, offering an opportunity for innovative and early-stage companies around the world to develop and join a community of founders. Techstars London managing director Saalim Chowdhury will oversee the programme, developing the curriculum, recruiting industry mentors, and delivering learning components.

Polygon should be able to use their understanding of the Web 3.0 space to add insight to the programme’s selection process, and to mentor and advise the cohort. For now, Q1 2023 - Techstars has 118 Web3.0 businesses in its portfolio.