Polish PEPPOL Authority, member no. 200 of the OpenPEPPOL community

Joining OpenPEPPOL is the first concrete step in three years after the first steps were taken in 2013 of a Polish plan for building a new national e-invoicing framework based on PEPPOL services and standards.

The Polish government has started building the national services platform (PeF) supporting electronic invoicing for public procurement.

More than that PeF will be the single point of European e-invoice delivery to public entities in Poland. In order to simplify the invoicing process change management, the PeF services will be offered free of charge.

The project aims at helping public entities in implementing the Directive regulations.