Polish government services made accessible using banking ID

Therefore, more than 35,000 customers can to log in to government services, file an application for an ID card or driving licence, obtain a criminal record certificate and sign documents electronically using only their banking IDs. This process takes place similarly to the quick payments in e-stores, according to the bank.

The bank authenticates the provided customer’s data and then re-logs the customer to the selected service or allows to confirm the submitted instruction or application. At the same time, at no point are data exchanged between the authority and the bank, thus making the process safe and confidential, the banks added.

The service forms part of the Polish government’s ‘From Paper to Digital Poland’ project aimed at allowing Poles to use their banking ID and password to log in to a variety of services using their banking ID, according to NFC World.