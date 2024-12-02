Poland-based eService partners with Lithuania-based kevin.

The area of cooperation between eService and kevin. is to provide Open Banking solutions in ecommerce and m-commerce channels. Open Banking is a financial service that operates by banks sharing information about their clients' accounts with third parties. The data is transmitted using specialized software, the so-called APIs. Thanks to this, companies can provide, for example, the Payment Initiation Service (PIS).

Processing payments using the kevin. system based on the Payment Initiation Service model, it is as convenient in online stores as it is with pay-by-link transfers. This is a type of payment that does not require you to manually enter transaction and customer data. In this way, you can pay for goods and services in a safe and fast way. In the case of the kevin. system the difference lies in the way the transaction is processed.

Considering the needs of today's consumer, the changing purchasing patterns, it should be emphasised that payments based on Open Banking will find their applications also in the world of mobile applications used to support stationary sales channels – fitting into the omnichannel strategy. Thanks to the partnership, customers using the solutions provided by eService will gain access to a user-friendly interface, and merchants a service that will increase their innovation and conversion on each basket.