Poland: ACI Worldwide to provide payments solutions to PKO BP

Via the new agreement, PKO will utilise ACIs UP Consumer Payments offerings by 2022. PKO will also migrate from its current BASE24 system to ACI’s UP BASE24-eps payments platform, which will support the bank’s network of more than 3,000 ATMs. UP BASE24-eps supports the acquiring, authorising, routing and switching of consumer transactions, including card and non-card payment types such as mobile and email addresses. UP BASE24-eps leverages ACI’s Universal Payments (UP) framework, a set of technologies that orchestrates all aspects of payment processing for any payment type, any channel, any currency and any network.

PKO has been an ACI customer for almost 20 years, with ACI’s UP solutions behind the successful roll-out of PKO’s IKO payments initiative. IKO is a mobile app that allows PKO and Inteligo (its Internet brand) customers and non-customers to make mobile payments across a wide network of stores, both traditional and internet-based, and transfer funds to beneficiaries identified by their telephone numbers.

Additionally, it allows users to withdraw money from ATMs via their mobile phones. Thousands of retailers and restaurants across Poland have already joined the scheme, which is globally regarded as a market-leading payments innovation.

In 2013, six Polish banks decided to build a common mobile payment standard based on the IKO technology. The new payment system, which is called BLIK, was launched early 2015 and connects the different banks via a common payments platform, while allowing them to develop their own application software.

The agreement between ACI and PKO BP also includes an upgrade to ACI Issuer to support the bank’s card issuing business, a new license for the ACI Payment Testing tool (ASSET) and a Premium Customer Support arrangement.