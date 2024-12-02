poinz launches Swiss cashback currency "Swiss Loyalty" 

To this end, poinz is launching its own means of payment and is also the first customer loyalty program to be integrated into all Worldline payment terminals. With “Swiss Loyalty”, poinz is launching a cashback solution with which money can be collected directly in the poinz app.

The company works closely with Swisscard AECS and issues "Swiss Loyalty Cards" (free credit cards) with which users can collect cashback worldwide. The cashback balance is updated daily in the poinz app. According to a Visa representative, users can pay securely at over 100 million merchants in over 200 countries and regions with the poinz Swiss Loyalty Visa Card. The cashback program from poinz offers cardholders real added value for everyday purchases.