Point72-backed Productfy raises USD 2.35 mln for fintech apps

Point72 Ventures led the round and was joined by Envestnet Yodlee Incubator.



The company is also now working with a group of partners, including card issuer Marqeta, financial data provider Yodlee, banking partner Avidia and Equifax, to expand its underlying framework to offer additional functions and capabilities. There are another two or three banks that Productfy will be signing on in the next two months, Vo told Crunchbase News.

With the new funds, the company will deepen existing partnerships and invest in product development.

Productfy will be opening up a beta program for fintech companies developing debit and credit card programs in early 2021, Vo said.



