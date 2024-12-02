Pngme, Open Banking Nigeria partner for API standardisation

The Central Bank of Nigeria recently announced a target to hit financial inclusion for 95% of the population by 2024. Open Banking Nigeria aims to collaboratively reach this goal by setting and maintaining API standards with technology providers like Pngme, ensuring banks and consumers have the products and services they need.

Pngme’s API and toolkit will help with setting up test environments that will set implementation standards for Nigeria’s expanding financial ecosystem. As a member of Open Banking Nigeria, Pngme will play an important role in the design of sandbox environments, data types, authentication, expansion types, and other testing tools. Setting up certifications for API testing will be critical in driving the innovation that will bring financial inclusion, according to the official press release.