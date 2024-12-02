



Enabling secure data sharing

The PNC Financial Services Group and Plaid have entered into a bilateral data access agreement that will enable PNC customers in the US to more safely and securely connect and share financial data to their chosen financial applications through Plaid. PNC uses Akoya as its API service provider to provide PNC customers’ financial information to all data recipients.Officials from PNC said that through this new partnership with Plaid, their customers will be able to achieve greater data security, privacy, and control while using third-party financial apps and services. PNC’s use of its Akoya-provided API allows for all data recipients, including Plaid, to get connected fast, while also enabling customers to reliably control what financial data they are permissioning without having to share their login credentials with third parties.

Representatives from Plaid added that they are happy to have reached a data access agreement with PNC that further supports their customers securely connecting to applications and services powered by Plaid. Moving the industry away from credential-based access is a top priority for Plaid, and their alignment on key principles around security, access, and control played a definitive role in establishing this partnership.

Together, PNC and Plaid are proud to continue supporting PNC customers in their ability to have more control over the solutions they use to lead a healthy financial life.