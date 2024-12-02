PNC Bank offers two Bank On certified products





Both the Foundation Checking and PNC SmartAccess Prepaid Visa Card accounts meet the Bank On National Account Standards developed to ensure access to safe and appropriate financial products and services to the people in the US who are outside of the mainstream financial system. Bank On's 2021-2022 Standards require low cost, no overdraft, and full-functioning features.

A characteristic of the Foundation Checking account is a money management course that is now available on mobile devices as part of the onboarding experience. The account also offers low-balance alerts, and no overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees. A nominal USD 5 monthly service charge is waived for customers aged 62 or older.

Similarly, SmartAccess includes a mobile app, low-balance alerts, no overdraft fees, and no fees for cashier's checks.