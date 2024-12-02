PNC Bank, OB10 partner for e-invoicing services

Under the terms of the agreement, PNC now provides extended automation of the procure-to-pay process through electronic invoicing capabilities powered by OB10.

PNC enables customers to achieve straight-through invoice processing from invoice receipt to payment using both workflow-based and automated approval processes. PNC’s integrated solution enables invoice data to be submitted in any format, including paper, e-mail, fax and file transfer or by originating an invoice electronically through the OB10 online portal.

PNC commercial customers selecting this technology are set to invite their suppliers to submit invoices through the OB10 network, a technology already in use by a number of US trading partners. For invoices that continue to be sent by paper during and after the OB10 enablement period, PNC’s imaging platform may be used to digitize all of the invoice data.

In recent news, OB10 has teamed up with Digital Planet, a Turkey-based e-invoicing solution provider, to enable companies to comply with the regulations and automate their invoicing processes.

