PNC Bank integrates with Akoya Data Access Network





This alliance will enable more than nine million PNC consumers to share their financial data with fintechs and data aggregators with amplified security, courtesy the API-based network.

The API-based system is anticipated to improve the data security for customers who want to use third-party financial apps. Through the integration, customers will no longer need to share their respective banking login ID or password in order to access the third-party financial services. PNC customers will also be able to oversee and restrict data access to the fintechs and data aggregators connected via the Akoya Data Access Network.