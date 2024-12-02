PluraVida selects Dwolla for B2B settlement services

This alliance addresses challenges to content providers, publishers and their partners, by transforming the digital settlement market via PluraVidas Atmosphere product, a solution providing partner and payment management.

PluraVida leverages Dwollas API to provide a disbursement tool to their clients and customers using the Atmosphere product.

Dwolla is a B2B payments platform that creates an end-to-end, open-loop payment solution for anything connected to the internet. The back-end software uses financial partnerships and existing bank accounts to turn mobile phones, computers, social communities, and even physical locations into a network that enhances or replaces components of current card and bank transfer systems.