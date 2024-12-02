Plumery secures USD 3.3 million in funding

This new round brings Plumery’s total funding to USD 7.8 million, as the company readies itself for a larger Series A round expected in 2025. The company plans to use the new funding to expand its sales and marketing operations, improve its global partner management, and further develop its product offerings.

Plumery’s platform, which targets small and medium enterprises (SMEs), consumer banking, lending, and microfinance companies, will also see improvements aimed at increasing functionality. Additionally, the company intends to hire more staff, focusing on product development, engineering, and commercial roles.

Investor perspectives and market position

Representatives from DN Capital highlighted the platform's ability to support banks, lenders, and fintech firms in adapting to the rapidly evolving digital landscape. They emphasised that competitive web and mobile experiences are important for both established institutions and new market entrants. In essence, officials wanted to point out that Plumery’s approach to modernising the banking tech stack aligns with DN Capital's fintech investment strategy.

In turn, QED Investors representatives pointed to Plumery’s role as a connector between traditional banks and the growing fintech sector and noted that the platform allows financial institutions to innovate without needing to completely overhaul legacy systems.

Since its launch in 2022, Plumery has focused on offering a customisable digital banking solution that allows organisations to rapidly deploy new banking features. The platform is geared toward SME and consumer banking, along with lending services. Plumery aims to continue its growth by incorporating AI-driven automation, conversational banking features, and other innovations.

In the official press release, Plumery officials remarked that the latest funding reinforces the company’s strategic direction and progress. They also brought up the importance of product development and market expansion as part of the company’s ongoing roadmap.