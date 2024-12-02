Plumery partners with Salt Edge

Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to deliver secure, real-time financial experiences for clients by integrating Salt Edge’s Open Banking gateway capabilities into Plumery’s digital banking experience platform.

In addition, Plumery has integrated Salt Edge’s Open Banking gateway, enhancing its digital banking experience platform with real-time access to account aggregation and payment initiation capabilities across multiple banks across the world. The integration will be made available out-of-the-box, aiming to optimise the manner in which financial institutions reduce complexity, expedite compliance, and cut time-to-market for Open Banking-enabled features.











More information on the Plumery x Salt Edge partnership

According to the official press release, the process of combining Plumery’s developer-friendly, customer-centric platform with Salt Edge’s expansive data connectivity and regulatory expertise, the partnership will allow banks and other financial institutions to deliver efficient, secure, and embedded digital banking journeys, without the typical integration overhead.

Through this partnership, Plumery will have the possibility to provide new possibilities for financial institutions to build secure and frictionless banking experiences with ease, as well as combining their own data with the data customers own across different financial institutions. At the same time, the new integration will provide connectivity to multiple banks across Europe, allowing FIs to embed instant payments and transfers within their own applications or platforms, so their users have the possibility to complete transactions without needing to switch.

Furthermore, this collaboration will offer financial institutions the opportunity to accelerate their Open Banking and Open Finance initiatives, allowing them to benefit from real-time data access, secure account-to-account payment, and compliant, future-ready digital services. The partnership comes at a decisive moment in global finance, as banks currently feel the pressure of deepening regulatory complexity and rising customer expectations.