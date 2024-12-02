Plumery partners with Fimple





Following this announcement, the digital banking experience platform Plumery and core banking provider Fimple are expected to offer challenger and incumbent banks a comprehensive and secure suite of digital banking features. These will range from digital experience to core banking.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

As the financial solutions sector continues to evolve, the demand for customer-centric and secure digital banking experiences grows as well. The collaboration between Plumery and Fimple is set to open up new possibilities for financial institutions that are looking to modernise their digital banking journeys, as well as develop personalised and immersive interactions with clients across online and mobile banking channels.

The strategic deal is set to combine Plumery’s and Fimple’s extensive banking expertise and their suite of solutions, aiming to provide a safe and optimised experience to financial institutions, as well as the ability to drive improved efficiencies and accelerate the development of the overall landscape.

At the same time, by combining Plumery’s and Finple’s digital banking solutions, the partnership will give FIs the possibility to up their requirements needed to go to market by 80%, while also allowing them to further develop and grow in the industry. This process will enable banks and companies to move further than legacy technology, invest more in a secure banking experience, as well as accelerate the time to market with significantly reduced costs.

The collaboration will also provide banks and enterprises with a robust, scalable, and protected foundation for modernising their digital presence. Plumery’s digital banking experience platform, entitled the Digital Success Fabric, is set to allow FIs to roll out optimised mobile and web applications. In addition, together with Fimple’s core banking services, the partnership is expected to enable banks to rapidly deploy digital banking tools as well.



