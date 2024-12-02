



Following this announcement, the software has been pre-integrated into the company’s already existing digital banking services, aiming to reduce time-to-market for banking app development while also maintaining control over design and functionality.

In addition, Plumery will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the UI/UX Factory’s launch

Plumery represents a company that aims to support global financial institutions in building user-focused mobile and web experiences. Its Digital Success Fabric platform was developed in order to provide a foundation for rapid front-end development while reducing costs relative to in-house solutions or those with a high total cost of ownership (TCO).

The company provides its partners with secure digital banking services (including a library of headless API-only capabilities that will optimise the manner in which clients build and launch mobile/web experiences faster), a comprehensive operational backbone, embedded analytics (a suite of user and platform analytics that gives clients access to the needed insights to plan and improve in real-time), as well as the possibility to deliver improvements daily and discover customer needs.

Throughout this initiative, the company mentioned that UI/UX Factory is expected to enable fast adoption of user interfaces without dependence on vendors, as well as ensure a secure experience for customers. Plumery already focuses on the process of delivering headless banking, as well as providing the foundation for the rapid and innovative building of a full suite of secure digital banking experience applications unlimited by a legacy tech stack.