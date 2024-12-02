This solution allows bank customers to go from application to disbursement in 180 seconds, offering speed with banks, digital lenders, and other financial institutions.











Digital Lending for delivering loan applications to disbursement in under three minutes

Many financial institutions are still unable to offer a fully digital loan origination process to customers, forcing them to partially complete a process online before finalising it with human intervention. Yet, firms need to move quickly to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced world and benefit from the highest interest rates in a decade. With Plumery’s solution, firms can configure every aspect of the process while leveraging bank-grade security and infrastructure.

Plumery Digital Lending works with financial institutions that are able to launch their new lending products in as little as 18 weeks, allowing firms to triple their loan portfolio and capacity while maintaining the same staffing levels. By transforming the loan origination process into a fully digital experience, banks and other financial institutions can meet the demand for efficient customer journeys.

With customer journeys built on the Plumery platform, firms can align with their unique workflows or adapt to changing regulatory requirements. Plumery offers tools which both developers and business users can employ to make final adjustments, ensuring fast and affordable automation.

Digital Lending includes multiple features such as digital application through web and mobile interfaces, secure information capture and storage, compliant onboarding, automated app processing and data collection, integration with external data sources, AI-driven credit decision-making with customisable rules, digital document generation, e-signatures, and integration with core banking or loan management systems.

Plumery aims to enable financial institutions worldwide, regardless of size, to craft distinctive and customer-centric mobile and web experiences.