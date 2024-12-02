Plum rolls out personal finance app in Belgium

The app counts for over 1,3 million users and is connected to nine major Belgian banks that represent more than 80% of the country’s banking system.

Belgian users can now link their accounts to Plum from all the banks included in the system, such as BNP Paribas, ING, and Fortis. They can also access the Plum Pro account, which provides additional features for a EUR 2 fee per month. Some of these features include saving rules like the 52-week challenge and Rainy Days, which allows users to put aside extra money, as well as various other customisable pockets catering to their goals, where users can pour in extra funds.

As the inflation rate continues to grow in all European countries, Plum enters the Belgium market at unsettling times, when people try to increase their financial stability and literacy. The company aims to help clients become more financially responsible through a series of instruments, services, and technologies focused on their personal goals.

Plum was founded in 2016 and is already present in other European markets, including the UK, France, and Spain. Its proprietary AI technology automates parts of personal finance that people consider difficult and helps them save money, invest, budget, and manage their monthly spending.