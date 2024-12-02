Plum launches Plum Interest





Plum customers in the UK, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Ireland are now able to hold their money in government-backed assets that closely reflect the respective interest rates offered by central banks.

The press release highlights that Plum Interest is designed to offer a location for people to hold their money rather than remain dormant in a low-interest account, as it combines higher rates with daily returns. The variable annual rate as of September 26, 2023, is:

4.94% for customers in the UK

3.60% for customers in the EU













Plum has partnered with asset management firm, BlackRock, which is providing the money market fund that supports Plum Interest. The product is based on a type of highly liquid money market fund that is broadly considered the safest of its kind. That’s because it invests fully in short-term assets issued and guaranteed by the government.



The product is intended to offer similar benefits to a savings account, without the withdrawal and deposit restrictions associated with some high-interest products.Money held in Plum Interest can be accessed without incurring any transaction fees when moving them in and out of accounts. Additionally, there are no restrictions on the minimum or maximum deposit amounts and will not be charged any subscription fees. All deposited funds are held in compliance with regulatory safeguarding rules, ensuring they are securely kept in a separate and segregated account.Plum has partnered with asset management firm, BlackRock, which is providing the money market fund that supports Plum Interest. The product is based on a type of highly liquid money market fund that is broadly considered the safest of its kind. That's because it invests fully in short-term assets issued and guaranteed by the government.

