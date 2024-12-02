Pluggy receives BRL 3 mln in pre-seed round

The investment was led by Gávea Angels. Plug and Play and Urca Angels also participated. Pluggy offers fintechs and corporations the possibility of accessing their customers' data so that they can create more competitive and dynamic services, ensuring user privacy while promoting accessibility to innovators, fostering the creation of personalised services to the Brazilian citizen through Open Finance.

Pluggy wishes to use API technology to allow access to the financial history and the analysis of the clients' behaviour, allowing companies to make a customised offer of products and services according to the type of business or according to consumer demand and needs. In other words, granting credit with better conditions, assistance in personal financial management, new credit score models, investment recommendations adapted to the profile of each client, among other applications.