Plug and Play, Finastra to expand FusionFabric.cloud Platform for open innovation

Plug and Play will support Finastra with the ultimate goal of bringing more fintechs to the platform to bring the latest innovations to the industry. Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses, and communities. It is supported by a broad portfolio of financial services software, and delivers technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world’s top 100 banks.

The collaboration will see Plug and Play Fintech sourcing and onboarding relevant startups from across the globe so that they can create apps by consuming Finastra’s open APIs and data sets, which are available on the FusionFabric.cloud platform.