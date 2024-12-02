PLS and Green Dot deliver banking and payments tools to US consumers

Supported by Green Dot’s embedded financial services platform, PLS will offer Xpectations! Plus, featuring a new demand deposit account (DDA) and other tools that help customers more seamlessly access, manage, and move their money.

Officials from PLS said that Xpectations! Plus will enable their customers to manage many of their day-to-day financial needs. Combining Green Dot’s products and technology with their customer focus will allow them to further their mission of providing more products, more options, and lower service fees.











Modern demand deposit accounts and convenient access to the Green Dot network

PLS operates as a one-stop-shop for a wide variety of financial services: in addition to being among the US providers of check cashing services, the company also offers money transfer services, bill payment services, free money orders, and more in its over 200 locations. PLS’ ability to offer customers a full range of both traditional and alterative financial services in a single outing provides substantial value to its user base.

Green Dot’s representatives stated that there is demand among Americans for convenient and flexible methods to access, manage, and transfer their money. Their company’s comprehensive financial technology platform is well-equipped to facilitate partners in providing such convenience and flexibility. The partnership is aimed at assisting Americans in achieving improved and healthier financial well-being.

By partnering with Green Dot, PLS will now offer customers modern demand deposit accounts that allow them to easily manage their money digitally or in store, receive direct deposits of paychecks or government benefits up to four days early, establish and grow credit through a secured credit card, and more. This expands upon the two’s existing partnership offering PLS customers access to the Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail locations throughout the US that offer cash-in and cash-out capabilities.





What does PLS do?

PLS operates over 200 community financial services centres across the country. Its financial service centres offer free money orders, check cashing, Xpectations! Prepaid Mastercard, money transfer services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer auto insurance, and vehicle license and registration services.





More information about Green Dot Corporation

Green Dot Corporation is a fintech and bank holding company committed to giving all people the power to bank seamlessly, affordably, and with confidence. Green Dot's technology platform enables it to build products and features that address pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money, and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot offers a broad set of financial services to consumers and businesses, ranging from debit, prepaid and payroll cards, to embedded financial and money movement services, to tax products and more. The company’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform enables a growing list of consumer and technology brands to deploy seamless, configurable, value-driven money management solutions for their customers. Its digital GO2bank offers consumers simple and accessible mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time. The company’s expansive Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide enables it to operate primarily as a ‘branchless bank’.