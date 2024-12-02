Plinqit partners with Bankjoy



Plinqit’s financial wellness and savings platform now integrates directly with Bankjoy’s digital banking solution. Bankjoy’s client roster of banks and credit unions can embed Plinqit’s automated savings tools and data-driven educational content within their online and mobile banking experiences.





These institutions can leverage Plinqit’s embedded financial wellness solutions to generate low-cost deposit growth while helping their members and customers save and spend wisely. As a result, more financial institutions can offer their account holders the tailored resources and support they need, right within their online or mobile banking app.











Officials from Bankjoy stated that its consumers prefer to engage via online and mobile channels. Therefore, being able to offer a digital banking experience is important for today’s banks and credit unions. Bankjoy’s integration with Plinqit intends to empower more banks and credit unions to offer the experience that today’s account holders expect.





About Bankjoy and its recent partnerships

US-based fintech, Bankjoy, seeks to deliver modern banking technology, including mobile banking, online banking, and a banking API to banks and credit unions of all sizes. The company provides products with advanced features, simple navigation, and simple user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is backed by Curql Collective, Bessemer Venture Partners, Y Combinator, and CheckAlt.







In October 2023, the fintech announced a partnership with end-to-end fraud management solution Fraud.net to provide real-time fraud prevention for financial institutions (FIs). Through this collaboration, Bankjoy was set to offer real-time fraud prevention tech designed to help FIs combat fraud and keep account holders secure throughout the digital banking experience. Fraud.net enables banks and credit unions that leverage Bankjoy’s end-to-end digital banking platform to detect and prevent fraud in real-time with behavioural analytics, consortium data, and customisable alerts and actions, among others.





NET Credit Union also partnered with Bankjoy to enable its members with a simplified online and mobile onboarding experience. Through this collaboration, the credit union would leverage Bankjoy’s standalone Online Account Opening solution to increase member acquisition and deposit growth. This aims to facilitate a fully automated, secure, and simplified onboarding experience.





About Plinqit

Plinqit is a mobile-first platform and fintech company helping banks and credit unions generate deposits, attract new customers, and expand their retail footprint. The Plinqit platform is a savings platform bringing together automated savings, data-driven financial wellness content, and virtual account management.

