Plexian, Enfuce to deliver cloud-based payment solutions

In 2020, Plexian announced a partnership with Fitness 24/7 ensuring the introduction of their loyalty programme for 300,000 users. The Swedish fintech is developing Edge, a product that uses transaction data from prepaid Visa cards to create truly relevant campaigns for customers. Edge makes campaigns available through all channels, both digital and physical. To make sure Plexian carries on its promise to deliver innovative services, the fintech has signed a strategic partnership with payment service provider Enfuce.

Enfuce’s turnkey Card as a Service (CaaS) offering makes it possible for fintechs and banks to quickly issue secure and scalable payment cards, no matter where they operate. Enfuce CaaS supports various use cases and can be quickly integrated as a part of your customers’ core user experience. Enfuce will also handle fraud monitoring, disputes, and chargebacks as well as the BIN relationship for Plexian. Based on the Edge platform, Plexian will continue to launch partnerships with co-brands in different segments to provide their payment and loyalty solutions for more companies. Plexian is also implementing the latest digital payments features, such as buy-now-pay-later solutions as well as virtual cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay in the near future.