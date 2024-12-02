Pleo launches free tier on its expense management platform

The Free plan includes the basic Pleo service with expense cards, automated reports, and digital receipt capture for up to five users. Pleo’s Pro plan starts at GBP 10/person/month and adds individual spending limits, expense reviews, and real-time analytics, while Pleo’s Premium plan is available on-demand for companies requiring a dedicated account manager and custom onboarding for staff.

Pleo said the move is driven by the fintech’s aim to help transform how businesses manage their spending and that ‘revenue growth has never been our core goal’.