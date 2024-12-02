Pleo introduces Apple Pay for UK and European customers

Allowing Pleo’s customers to instantly benefit from a new payment method, Apple Pay makes it easier than ever for Pleo customers to make expensable purchases on the go.

Customers will also benefit from Apple Pay’s privacy features, including:

Private Apple Pay payments - which never store card and transaction information on devices or its servers.

Confirmation of payments via Apple Touch ID or unique passcodes.

A contactless payment method - removing the need to handle cash or touch buttons amid Covid-19 concerns.

The new co-branded service will launch for its six markets of operation, starting in Denmark and Sweden, before rolling out to customers in Germany, Ireland, Spain, and the UK.

The new capability will allow its business users to sync their Pleo credit card with Apple Pay and make payments from their favourite Apple device. This integration with the Pleo app will mean employees and their team leaders can easily keep track of business spending in real-time for easier monitoring of expenses.