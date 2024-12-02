Pleo chooses Salt Edge for PSD2 compliance

With this partnership, Pleo will be enabling its 15K clients spread across Europe to enjoy value-added services and transparent payment experiences.

PSD2 has raised several challenges for financial institutions in order to become compliant. Pleo’s choice was reduced to two options: try and do it all by itself (which required lots of time and expertise) or turn to Salt Edge – who has created and successfully integrated its PSD2 Compliance solution with banks and ewallets across Europe.

The API fulfils the required services and functions including secure connection of TPPs, TPP developer portal and their verification, client dashboard, and more. With the comprehensive documentation, TPPs can integrate with the Pleo’s interface.

Pleo is active in 6 European countries: Denmark, the United Kingdom, Spain, Sweden, Germany, and Ireland, meaning that implementing the PSD2 Compliance Solution created by Salt Edge has automatically enabled SMEs from these countries to additional business propositions, by having the possibility to access their accounts or initiate payments directly from third-party apps.